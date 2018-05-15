Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.54 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.