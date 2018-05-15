Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group traded down $0.05, hitting $36.85, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,856. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

