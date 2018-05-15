Huncoin (HNC) Hits One Day Volume of $47.00

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Huncoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Huncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Huncoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huncoin Coin Profile

Huncoin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 43,034,513 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin . Huncoin’s official website is huncoin.org

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

