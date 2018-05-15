Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

HDSN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.88 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.64%. equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Kevin J. Zugibe bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,429,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,419,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 472,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 170.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 421,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 265,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

