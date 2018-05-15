HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) received a $7.00 price target from analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.61. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company's products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.