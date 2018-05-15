HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HTG Molecular Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million -$18.96 million -1.92 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Competitors $1.09 billion $107.48 million 22.31

HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics. HTG Molecular Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Competitors 106 743 1114 47 2.55

HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.36%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -105.56% N/A -95.65% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Competitors -224.43% -30.94% -12.79%

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics peers beat HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company's products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

