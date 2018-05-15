HSBC Downgrades Elis (ELSSF) to Hold

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of ELSSF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695. Elis has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. It offers work uniforms for hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

