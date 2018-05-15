HRPT Properties Trust (EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get HRPT Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HRPT Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

HRPT Properties Trust opened at $31.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HRPT Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 74.96 and a current ratio of 74.96.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). HRPT Properties Trust had a net margin of 64.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.03 million. analysts predict that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 726,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 133,684 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,408,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

HRPT Properties Trust Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HRPT Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRPT Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.