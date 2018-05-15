Hostess Brands (TWNK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hostess Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9200027183456 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of Hostess Brands opened at $12.76 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Steeneck acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,341.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

