Honeywell (HON) Position Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 205.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2,358.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,115,000 after buying an additional 325,653 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 139,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $147.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $146.79 and a 52 week high of $148.38.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Honeywell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

