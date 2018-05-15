Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of HOLI opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,774,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

