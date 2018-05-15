Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

