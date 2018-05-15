Highland Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LP reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

AbbVie opened at $105.89 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $106.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.