HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J.M. Smucker were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The J.M. Smucker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The J.M. Smucker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

The J.M. Smucker opened at $111.58 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $112.53.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The J.M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The J.M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J.M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 40.41%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut The J.M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on The J.M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J.M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The J.M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.69.

The J.M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

