HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Delek US by 165.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 151,247 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Delek US by 537.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US opened at $50.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.89%. analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Delek US announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Delek US and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Delek US news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $41,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,109 shares of company stock worth $8,200,076 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.