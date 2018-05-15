Hess Co. (HES) Position Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hess news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,232.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $181,108.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

