Heritage Financial (HFWA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2018 – Heritage Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

4/28/2018 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2018 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2018 – Heritage Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

4/14/2018 – Heritage Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.10%. equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

