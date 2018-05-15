Herc (HRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE:HRI opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -178.22 and a beta of 2.36. Herc has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $57.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.36 million. Herc had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.54%. Herc’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

