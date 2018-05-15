Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in TJX Companies (TJX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,354,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,467,773,000 after acquiring an additional 425,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,328,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,847,000 after acquiring an additional 728,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $543,162,000 after acquiring an additional 211,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,095,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $542,498,000 after acquiring an additional 376,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,112,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $467,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,862 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,356,715.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at $35,535,168.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $9,532,558 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. OTR Global began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $84.92 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

