Heat Biologics (HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.54. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 105657 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,642 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 62.26% of Heat Biologics worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

