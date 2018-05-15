Head-To-Head Review: Verisign (VRSN) versus Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verisign and Monotype Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75 Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Verisign currently has a consensus target price of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.74%. Monotype Imaging has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Monotype Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than Verisign.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisign and Monotype Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 10.55 $457.24 million $3.68 34.42 Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 3.74 $11.56 million $0.53 39.43

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. Verisign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Verisign does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verisign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Monotype Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 40.41% -37.57% 16.68% Monotype Imaging 4.76% 6.99% 4.34%

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.