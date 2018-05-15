Head to Head Review: Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Quorum Health (QHC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) and Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Quorum Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $19.18 billion 0.18 -$704.00 million $0.81 40.68 Quorum Health $2.07 billion 0.08 -$114.19 million ($1.30) -4.09

Quorum Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Healthcare. Quorum Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenet Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quorum Health has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenet Healthcare and Quorum Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 2 7 7 0 2.31 Quorum Health 0 4 0 0 2.00

Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential downside of 21.29%. Quorum Health has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential downside of 27.16%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Quorum Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Quorum Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Quorum Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Quorum Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare -2.90% 23.13% 0.71% Quorum Health -9.14% -46.79% -2.65%

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Quorum Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including cardiothoracic surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and surgical hospitals, as well as Aspen's hospitals and clinics; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. Further, it offers accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 76 hospitals, 20 surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 247 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides hospital management advisory and healthcare consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of January 5, 2018, it owned or leased 31 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,000 licensed beds. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

