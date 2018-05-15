Head-To-Head Review: Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) vs. CAE (CAE)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ: MXWL) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Maxwell Technologies does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 1.56 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -5.89 CAE $2.06 billion 2.50 $191.59 million $0.79 24.27

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Maxwell Technologies. Maxwell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maxwell Technologies and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 CAE 0 2 2 0 2.50

Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. CAE has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -31.75% -29.38% -16.32% CAE 11.31% 13.03% 5.20%

Summary

CAE beats Maxwell Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications, including transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. In addition, the company provides dry battery electrodes for use in electric vehicles. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

