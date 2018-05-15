Head to Head Contrast: Virtusa (VRTU) & Verisign (VRSN)

Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) and Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtusa and Verisign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 2 4 1 2.86 Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Verisign has a consensus target price of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.75%. Given Virtusa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Verisign.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Verisign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 0.92% 4.93% 3.00% Verisign 40.41% -37.57% 16.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Virtusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Virtusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verisign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Virtusa has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisign has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Verisign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $858.73 million 1.65 $11.85 million $0.67 71.99 Verisign $1.17 billion 10.55 $457.24 million $3.68 34.42

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Virtusa. Verisign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virtusa beats Verisign on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

