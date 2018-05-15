Head to Head Contrast: Presidio (PSDO) and Synnex (SNX)

Presidio (NASDAQ: PSDO) and Synnex (NYSE:SNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Presidio alerts:

Synnex pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Presidio does not pay a dividend. Synnex pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synnex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Presidio has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synnex has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Presidio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Synnex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Presidio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Synnex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio and Synnex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio 4.61% 6.06% 1.54% Synnex 1.46% 16.52% 5.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio and Synnex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio $2.82 billion 0.43 $4.40 million $0.05 262.20 Synnex $17.05 billion 0.26 $301.17 million $8.86 12.43

Synnex has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio. Synnex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Presidio and Synnex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio 0 3 2 0 2.40 Synnex 0 2 4 1 2.86

Presidio currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Synnex has a consensus price target of $138.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Presidio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Presidio is more favorable than Synnex.

Summary

Synnex beats Presidio on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customers' critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.