Head to Head Contrast: Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) & Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM)

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ: ENT) and Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Hawaiian Telcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -57.65% -259.66% -25.35% Hawaiian Telcom -30.57% -8.86% -2.87%

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Hawaiian Telcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.16 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -0.55 Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.92 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Telcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and Hawaiian Telcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian Telcom beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

