Head-To-Head Contrast: Fanhua (FANH) vs. Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fanhua has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 10.66% 11.91% 9.51% Crawford & Company 2.43% 27.97% 6.52%

Dividends

Fanhua pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Crawford & Company pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fanhua and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $628.39 million 2.43 $69.04 million N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.36 $27.66 million $0.87 8.69

Fanhua has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Fanhua beats Crawford & Company on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

