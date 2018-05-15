Head-To-Head Contrast: Compressco Partners (CCLP) & Hurricane Energy (HRCXF)

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ: CCLP) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Compressco Partners alerts:

This table compares Compressco Partners and Hurricane Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compressco Partners $295.57 million 0.90 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -5.58 Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compressco Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Compressco Partners has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compressco Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Hurricane Energy does not pay a dividend. Compressco Partners pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compressco Partners and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compressco Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compressco Partners currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Compressco Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compressco Partners is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Compressco Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compressco Partners and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compressco Partners -12.87% -42.32% -5.44% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compressco Partners beats Hurricane Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compressco Partners

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The company holds interests in Lancaster basement discovery, Whirlwind basement discovery, Lincoln basement, Typhoon basement, Halifax basement, Warwick basement, and Strathmore sandstone discovery prospects located to the West of Shetland. It has 100% interest in 450 million barrels of 2C contingent resources. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Compressco Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compressco Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.