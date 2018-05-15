Head to Head Contrast: Citizens (CIA) and Prudential (PUK)

Citizens (NYSE: CIA) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Citizens alerts:

20.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Prudential pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. Prudential pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -16.02% -16.81% -2.44% Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Prudential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $252.62 million 1.48 -$38.12 million N/A N/A Prudential $111.53 billion 0.60 $4.25 billion $3.74 13.83

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens and Prudential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

Prudential beats Citizens on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.