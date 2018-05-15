Head-To-Head Contrast: Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) & Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.74 $9.52 million $0.14 133.57 Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 2.81 $8.00 billion $4.04 23.17

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance. Anheuser-Busch InBev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craft Brew Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Craft Brew Alliance does not pay a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 5.38% 3.62% 2.23% Anheuser-Busch InBev 13.45% 19.43% 6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch InBev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40 Anheuser-Busch InBev 2 1 9 0 2.58

Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a consensus price target of $122.04, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Craft Brew Alliance.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Craft Brew Alliance on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

