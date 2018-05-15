Head-To-Head Comparison: Warrior Met Coal (HCC) vs. Hallador Energy (HNRG)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 39.30% 73.24% 44.83% Hallador Energy 10.08% 3.82% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Hallador Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.17 billion 1.21 $455.04 million $7.89 3.36 Hallador Energy $271.63 million 0.81 $32.04 million $0.53 13.77

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Warrior Met Coal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Warrior Met Coal and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 6 4 0 2.40 Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $27.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

