Head-To-Head Comparison: United Continental (UAL) versus American Airlines Group (AAL)

United Continental (NYSE: UAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United Continental alerts:

This table compares United Continental and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.69% 23.63% 4.83% American Airlines Group 4.35% 92.63% 4.65%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Continental and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 0 9 9 0 2.50 American Airlines Group 1 2 10 0 2.69

United Continental currently has a consensus price target of $86.47, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. American Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $62.21, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than United Continental.

Dividends

American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. American Airlines Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Continental and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $37.74 billion 0.49 $2.13 billion $6.76 9.86 American Airlines Group $42.21 billion 0.47 $1.92 billion $4.88 8.70

United Continental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Continental has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company’s cargo division provides a range of freight and mail services with facilities and interline connections available across the globe. Together with its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, its airline operated an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 199 million passengers boarded its mainline and regional flights.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.