Head-To-Head Comparison: Teck Resources (TECK) vs. Hecla Mining (HL)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $9.29 billion 1.73 $1.94 billion $3.43 8.26 Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.72 -$23.51 million $0.10 39.20

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teck Resources and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 1 6 10 1 2.61 Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $31.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Hecla Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 22.03% 13.66% 7.34% Hecla Mining -7.32% 1.66% 1.04%

Dividends

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teck Resources pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teck Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Hecla Mining on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

