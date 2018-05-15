Head to Head Comparison: Harris (HRS) versus Telenav (TNAV)

Harris (NYSE: HRS) and Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Harris has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harris and Telenav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris 10.43% 25.07% 7.53% Telenav -58.01% -83.65% -25.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Harris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Harris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Telenav shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harris and Telenav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris $5.90 billion 3.12 $553.00 million $5.53 28.06 Telenav $169.58 million 1.35 -$47.26 million ($1.09) -4.72

Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harris and Telenav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris 0 1 7 0 2.88 Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harris presently has a consensus target price of $170.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Telenav has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 111.17%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Harris.

Dividends

Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Telenav does not pay a dividend. Harris pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harris has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Harris beats Telenav on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

