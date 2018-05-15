Head-To-Head Analysis: TimkenSteel (TMST) vs. Sumitomo (SSUMY)

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) and Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TimkenSteel and Sumitomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel -2.92% -7.08% -3.50% Sumitomo 6.37% 11.78% 3.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TimkenSteel and Sumitomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

TimkenSteel currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given TimkenSteel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TimkenSteel is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Dividends

Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TimkenSteel does not pay a dividend. Sumitomo pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TimkenSteel and Sumitomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel $1.33 billion 0.60 -$43.80 million ($1.00) -17.79 Sumitomo $44.56 billion 0.49 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.73

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than TimkenSteel. TimkenSteel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of TimkenSteel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TimkenSteel has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo beats TimkenSteel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ship, aerospace equipment, railway and other transportation systems, construction and mining equipment, forest machines, and industrial vehicles. This segment is also involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of automobile and automotive parts; and the provision of leasing services. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electric power, water supply, and sewerage systems; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of batteries and recycling activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, general materials and supplies, construction, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses; trading of carbon products, steel making materials, petroleum, and natural gas, as well as commodity derivatives; and synthetic resin materials, organic/inorganic chemicals, electronic materials, and rare earth elements businesses. This segment is also involved in the pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pet supplies, and other businesses, as well as the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

