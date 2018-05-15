HC Wainwright Reiterates “$33.00” Price Target for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a $33.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics traded down $0.35, hitting $16.16, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,402. The firm has a market cap of $379.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 313,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.