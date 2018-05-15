Hasbro (HAS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.07.

Hasbro opened at $86.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $87.31.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $29,882,663.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $577,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

