Hasbro (HAS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.07.
Hasbro opened at $86.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $87.31.
In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $29,882,663.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $577,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
