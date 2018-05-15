Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,519 Shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury (TIP)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ishares Trust United States Treasury were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield LLC bought a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Get Ishares Trust United States Treasury alerts:

Ishares Trust United States Treasury stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Ishares Trust United States Treasury has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $111.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4991 per share. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Trust United States Treasury’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Ishares Trust United States Treasury Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Trust United States Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Trust United States Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.