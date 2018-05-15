Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,331,000 after buying an additional 561,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,757,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,836,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,282,000 after buying an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.76.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total transaction of $555,542.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,760 shares of company stock worth $2,369,359. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman opened at $318.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $318.44 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

