Hanesbrands (HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

