Hanesbrands (HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS.
NYSE HBI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.
In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
