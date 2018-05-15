Hanesbrands (HBI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,968,564 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 13th total of 62,082,536 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,012,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 119.8% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 67.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 555,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

