Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €19.30 ($22.98) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.05) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.46 ($26.74).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €21.76 ($25.90) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.86).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

