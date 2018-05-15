Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €19.30 ($22.98) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.05) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.46 ($26.74).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €21.76 ($25.90) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.