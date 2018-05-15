Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 115,776 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,206. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.88. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.08 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

