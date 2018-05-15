GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $26.73 Million in Syneos Health (SYNH) Stock

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,729,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Syneos Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,570,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,357,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,513,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.24 million. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.