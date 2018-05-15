GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in RPM International Inc (RPM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of RPM International worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 451,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 433,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $10,726,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $7,981,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NYSE RPM opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RPM International Inc has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.82%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

