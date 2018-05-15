Gulden (NLG) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Gulden has a market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $165,074.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.01651810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004477 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003684 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016644 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 468,959,800 coins and its circulating supply is 397,459,800 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Nocks, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

