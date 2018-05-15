Guess (GES) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $25.04

Guess (NYSE:GES) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 41328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guess had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Guess’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Guess will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 3rd. Guess’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Guess by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

