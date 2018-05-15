Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Guaranty Bancshares traded down $0.01, hitting $32.84, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The firm has a market cap of $363.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of -0.01. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $167,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4,856.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

