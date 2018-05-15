GSE Systems (GVP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GVP stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.34% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

