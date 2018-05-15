GSE Systems (GVP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
GVP stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
