Great Plains Energy (GXP) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Great Plains Energy alerts:

GXP opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Great Plains Energy has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Great Plains Energy had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Great Plains Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.